Three drivers who got behind the wheel after taking drugs or drinking have been arrested today (Sunday).
A man was arrested in Haverfordwest during the early hours of this morning, for providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
Having provided blood samples, he was released under investigation, pending their analysis.
A second man was arrested this afternoon following a stop check by Pembrokeshire RPU in the Haverfordwest area. The driver tested positive for cannabis. He has since been released under investigation pending his blood results.
Also in Haverfordwest in the early hours a man was arrested for drink driving. He initially failed to provide a specimen at the roadside, but went on to provide two positive readings in custody and has been charged accordingly.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article