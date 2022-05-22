Three drivers who got behind the wheel after taking drugs or drinking have been arrested today (Sunday).

A man was arrested in Haverfordwest during the early hours of this morning, for providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.

Having provided blood samples, he was released under investigation, pending their analysis.

A second man was arrested this afternoon following a stop check by Pembrokeshire RPU in the Haverfordwest area. The driver tested positive for cannabis. He has since been released under investigation pending his blood results.

Also in Haverfordwest in the early hours a man was arrested for drink driving. He initially failed to provide a specimen at the roadside, but went on to provide two positive readings in custody and has been charged accordingly.