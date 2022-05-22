EastEnders fans can expect to see two special guests make an appearance on their screens in the coming weeks in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are set to appear in a special episode of the popular soap opera.

In the episode, viewers will see Charles and Camilla surprise Albert Square residents as they throw their own street party to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The royal couple visited the new Elstree set back in March, meeting the cast and crew, and this is when they filmed the scenes.

When will Charles and Camilla star in EastEnders special Jubilee episode?





Viewers will remember Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, making the decision to throw a party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

He will also be seen teasing that some very special guests will be joining the celebrations but the partygoers won’t be expecting royal company in an episode that will air on Thursday, June 2.

It will be Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, that will be responsible for greeting Charles and Camilla and introducing them to the residents of Walford.

Speaking about her brush with royalty, Bright said: “I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it.

“I just thought, ‘Wow, they’ve never done anything like this before’. They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm.

“So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: “We are truly honoured to have both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders’ most special episodes.

“Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford, but it wasn’t just her, as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders’ history.”

Back in 2001, the Queen paid a visit to soap queen Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set.

Her Majesty stepped behind the Queen Vic, took a stroll around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market while meeting the stars of the show.

Charles and Camilla will feature in a special Jubilee episode that will air on June 2.