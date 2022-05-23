A local motorist has admitted driving at nearly double the speed limit.

The case of Thomas Jim James of Sunnybank Gardens, Narberth, was heard by magistrates in Cardiff earlier this month.

James, 34, was charged with driving his Vauxhall at 38mph in a 20mph zone.

The offence took place at Cilfyndd Road, Cilfynydd, Rhondda Cynon Taff on February 15 this year.

James did not appear in court but pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure.

Magistrates handed down a £133 fine, costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.His driving licence was also endorsed with four points.

Magistrates took James’ guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.

James has until June 6 to pay the balance of £257.