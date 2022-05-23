POLICE arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of a knife.

Footage on Facebook shows several police vehicles, including a couple of police vans, outside a residence in Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest.

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 19.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray with one also alleged to have been in possession of a knife.

One man has been released pending further enquiries while another was released and will face no further action.

Video by Roberto Bazirgir

Police released a statement on Monday, May 23.

“We were called to a disturbance and reports of a man in possession of a knife in Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, at around 8.50pm on Thursday, 19 May.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and affray. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, however, he has since been released and will face no further action.”