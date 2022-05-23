POLICE arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of a knife.
Footage on Facebook shows several police vehicles, including a couple of police vans, outside a residence in Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest.
The incident occurred on Thursday, May 19.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray with one also alleged to have been in possession of a knife.
One man has been released pending further enquiries while another was released and will face no further action.
Video by Roberto Bazirgir
Police released a statement on Monday, May 23.
“We were called to a disturbance and reports of a man in possession of a knife in Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, at around 8.50pm on Thursday, 19 May.
“A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and affray. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, however, he has since been released and will face no further action.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here