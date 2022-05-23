Despite the fact that it has only been a month since the Cymru Premier season ended, Nicky Hayen’s Haverfordwest County squad is taking its shape ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Several players have already left the squad, while Sunday was being an almighty day for signings, with three players incoming through the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium front door.

Goalkeeper Lee Idzi will be leaving the Bluebirds after five years at the club, and making 26 appearances last season. Meanwhile, fellow goalkeeper Wojciech Gajda has been released by the club.

Other players released by County include Alex Worley, as well as Mason Jones-Thomas and Alhagi Touray Sisay, who was the club’s top scorer last season with 11 to his name.

Meanwhile Kieran Lewis, Kurtis Rees and Danny Williams will also be leaving the squad after the expiration of their contracts with the club.

However, Hayen’s squad had three new incomers over the weekend, as the club announced the signing of midfielder Jamie Veale, defender Ioan Evans and goalkeeper Lewis Brass.

Brass, who has won the Cymru Premier with Connah’s Quay Nomads in 2019-20, joins the team on a one-year contract, the same length as Veale who joins after leaving Aberystwyth Town.

Evans also joins for one year, after leaving relegated side Cefn Druids. He netted a free kick for Druids the last time they faced Haverfordwest, as the Bluebirds were victorious 6-1.

Adding to the squad’s positivity, two-year contract extensions have been signed by Jordan Davies, Jack Wilson and Ben Fawcett.

Moreover, Josh LeGrice and Zac Jones have added to Hayen’s goalkeeping options by signing a one-year contract extensions.

Other players who have signed a contract extension for another year include Iori Humphreys, Dylan Rees, Kyle Patten, Elliot Scotcher, Ryan George, Corey Shephard and Ricky Watts.

Hayen has also already turned his head towards youth, as Lucas Davies and Dan James have signed their first professional contracts with the club.