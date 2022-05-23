Dyfed-Powys Police officers made two further arrests yesterday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
The first of the arrests, which both took place on the evening of Sunday, May 22, occurred when a driver provided a roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
Meanwhile, the other arrest happened when a driver was stopped a provided a positive drug wipe for cocaine.
During the evening, officers were also able to seize “a small amount of cannabis.”
Both arrested drivers were then taken to custody, where they provided further blood samples in relation to the offences.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: Both have been released under investigation, pending their blood results.”
This now means that Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit made seven arrests over the weekend; five for drug driving and two for drink driving.
