A teenager who lost his life to bone cancer and a dad and husband who died from Covid are being commemorated with a fundraising skydive this weekend.

Daiel Bridle of Saundersfoot was just 18 when he died in 2014. During his illness, his family was grateful for the support of the Langston family of Begelly, who would help with looking after his younger brother and the family dog.

Sadly last year, Phil Langston, 54, contracted Covid while working as an engineer in Angola. He was flown home to the UK but died at Glangwili Hospitsl, leaving wife Carole and sons Matthew, Darcy and Joel.

Over the years, Daniel’s mum Caroline has raised thousands of pounds for the Bone Cancer Research Trust and latterly has been focusing her fundraising on the charity Dogs4Wildlife, based in St Clears, which funds and trains anti-poaching and wildlife protection dogs for reserves in Africa.

Caroline and Dan the wildlife protection dog

She has already raised £10,000 for the training of one dog, a Belgian Malinois named Dan in memory of her beloved son, and is now aiming for more money to another dog who will be named Philly in tribute to South African-born Phil.

“This would have meant so much to Phil, as Daniel’s dog means to us,” said Caroline. “It’s been a devastating time for Carole and the boys, and I wanted to try to do something positive to help them as the family were so important in my life, helping us when Daniel was so ill.

Part of Dan's training by Dogs4Wildlife takes place at Folly Farm

“Dogs4Wildlife is an absolutely fantastic charity. Dan, the dog which I’ve funded, is doing so well in training.

“It’s been marvellous therapy for me and I hope that Carole and the boys will be helped in the same way, knowing that a dog with their loved one’s name is working to make a difference to wildlife.

One of Phil’s sons, Darcy, 25, has already raised more than £1,000 ahead of the skydive, and he will be joined by two of Dogs4Wildlife’s directors, Darren Priddle and Jack Gradidge, for the jump in Swansea on Saturday May 28.

Phil Langston's son Darcy Langston (left) is one of 12 people taking part in the skydive

The jump is kindly supported by Folly Farm – which has also funded t-shirts for the skydivers - Watkins Bakery, Begelly Bead Shop, Narberth; Hair Storm, Sue’s Pantry, Tojaz, Crofty Café and Broadfield Farm.