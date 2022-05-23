A TOWN councillor has quit over allegations he is the graffiti artist Banksy.

Councillor William Gannon, of Pembroke Dock’s Bufferland Ward, is stepping down with immediate effect due to the allegation he is the cult graffiti artist known as Banksy.

Cllr Gannon said the allegation is undermining his ability to work on the council.

In a statement released on Facebook today, Monday, May 23, Cllr Gannon said: “As you may be aware an allegation has been repeatedly made that I am not who I say I am but that I am the artist Banksy.

“This allegation is undermining my ability to do the work of councillor and council rep properly.

"I do not want this allegation to undermine the reputation of Pembroke Dock Town Council.

“Therefore, I have decided to step down as both town councillor and council rep to the port with immediate effect.

“Thank you for all of the support that you have given me in the past.”

The councillor said the allegations had undermined the reputation of the council

Local democracy in Pembroke Dock has taken a hit in recent weeks after a former county councillor for the area admitted to drug possession.

Former councillor Paul Dowson pleaded guilty to drug possession at Haverfordwest Magistrates on May 17 after being found in possession of amphetamine.

In an explosive case, Dowson revealed he could spend up to £80 a month on the drug.

Dowson ran for the Pembroke Dock Bush ward but was not elected coming last in the recent May elections with 18 per cent of the votes.