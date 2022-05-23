A GIN company from Pembrokeshire attended the 2022 Gin Guide Awards earlier this month, where it won its second award for ‘Best Gin in Wales.’

Pembrokeshire Gin Company added to its prestigious collection for its Navy Strength Tenby Dry Gin, only a few months after being named Wales’ Best Navy Strength Gin in the World Gin Awards.

Director Charlotte Clark also picked up the Rising Star of the Year Award at the inaugural Wales Food and Drink Awards which took place at the Mercure Holland House in Cardiff on May 13.

This comes after it was announced that the multi-award-winning gin company was going to move location and open its distillery and visitor centre in the Grade-II listed Old Market Hall in Pembroke Dock.

The company is due to move into the former hall later this calendar year, where visitors will be able to take part in gin tasting experiences, as well as having a go at making their own bottle of gin to take home.

Currently, the company has a retail store on Upper Frog Street in Tenby, with the e-commerce and wholesale side of the business running just outside Tenby in St. Florence.

Looking forward to the future, the company also hopes to offer regular pop-up events, promoting local artisan food companies and local musicians.

Charlotte said after the multi-award win: "The last few years have been so difficult for the business, like it has for so many others, so to pick up such prestigious awards, and have our hard work recognised is brilliant.

“To be named Best Gin in Wales 2020 was amazing, but to pick it up again for our Navy Strength Gin in 2022 is phenomenal.

“We have so many exciting things going on behind the scenes, and it has been a lot of hard work, but we are so excited to welcome visitors to our distillery in just a few months’ time, so that they can try all of our award winning gins for themselves.''