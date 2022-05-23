Famed comedian and actor Hugh Dennis was seen working in Pembrokeshire late last week, filming a new production on an island off the county’s coast.

Dennis, who is known for his work on BBC comedy shows including Outnumbered, Mock the Week and Not Going Out, was seen enjoying a meal with the accompanying production crew at Milford Waterfront-based restaurant Martha’s Vineyard.

Along with the production team, he was seen filming on Thorne Island as he spent several days in west Wales.

A spokesperson from Martha’s Vineyard said: “He spent quite some time talking to other tables, he was really nice and polite to all our customers and staff, and he seemed to enjoy his meal.

“They were all very complimentary about the waterfront.

“Milford Waterfront is attracting plenty of celebs these days!”

While at Martha’s Vineyard, he spoke to superfan Lissy Dewhurst who was dining out at the same time as he was.

Lissy said: “I was on FaceTime to my children, and we just said hello to each other, he said hello to my children and also commented jokingly that they would know who he was.

“He was very nice and polite.”

Hugh Dennis with fan Lissy at Martha's Vineyard