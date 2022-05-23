Fishguard Folk Festival is making a welcome return after a two year Covid-enforced absence.
The famous Fishguard Folk Festival returns at the end of this month for its twentieth successful year.
From Friday May 27 through to Sunday May 29 a whole variety of venues in the town will offer a special revitalising collection of music, song and dance, with most of the events being free of charge.
The notorious Fishguard Pirates and Smugglers walk will also make a welcome return.
The official opening is held on the town square on the morning of Saturday, May 28. This year’s line-up includes a whole host of folk performers Welsh Supergroup Alaw; Pembrokeshire’s brilliant Broad Oak; Andrew McKay and Carole Etherton from the Gower; whistle players Cherrystones; harpists Chloe Matharu Harriet Earis and singer Mair Thomas and the dramatic Heb Enw Dancers.
There will be something for with pipers, sea shanties, fiddles, pipes, jigs, reels and ballads, a mix of traditional and contemporary folk. This is the chance to discover the heart of old Pembrokeshire music at a Celtic crossroad.
The programme for what is said to be one of the best small-town traditional folk music festivals in the UK is available in a free colour brochure and on Facebook which gives details of times and venues.
You can also visit the Fishguard Folk Festival website for more information on performers and artists.
