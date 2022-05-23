Pembrokeshire is the safest Welsh region to live in, new data published this week has revealed.

The figures show that there were just 1.59 burglaries per 1,000 people in the county last year.

The latest study by Confused.com analysed burglary data provided by police forces across the UK between 2017 and 2021 to identify the safest places to live.

The data revealed that Pembrokeshire experienced the third-fewest number of burglaries in Wales overall, with 202 thefts in 2021.

Burglary rates in the county have also dropped an average of 4.96% a year since 2017.

Pembrokeshire came joint first with Powys which also had 1.59 burglaries per 1,000 last year.

Newport was rated the most dangerous Welsh region with 4.65 burglaries per 1,000 people last year, 48 per cent more burglaries than Cardiff .

Jessica Willock, home insurance expert at Confused.com said: “Although burglary rates seem to be dropping year on year, it’s still as important to make sure your home is safe.

“Secure door locks and burglary alarms aren’t only a great deterrent from potential thieves but having them will reduce your home insurance prices.

“One of our top recommendations is investing in home security. Nowadays, technology has advanced to give us cheap, easy to install smart home devices such as doorbells and automated lights.”