One of the longest-established and friendliest food festivals in Wales is all set to make a return to Pembrokeshire.

Narberth Food Festival will be back for the 22nd time this September with two days of family-friendly food themed entertainment.

The annual event, first held in 1999, takes place on the last weekend of September, but like many festivals was forced to take a two-year break.

The independent locally-run festival will now be cooking up a delicious treat for foodies of all ages on September 24 and 25, 2022.

Based alongside Narberth's Town Moor, there will be plenty to tempt the tastebuds with a delicious array of food stalls, passionate guest chefs, toe-tapping live music and entertainment, a bar and more.

The festival has a reputation for celebrating the best of Pembrokeshire and Wales while encouraging new and young talent along the way.

Narberth Food Festival committee chairman Colin Russell said: “Like many festivals we had to put our plans on hold for two years, but we are delighted to say that Narberth Food Festival will be back this year.

“A lot is going on behind the scenes and the break has given us a chance to look at what makes our festival so special and build on that.

“We are very grateful to all those who come and support the festival year, after year and we look forward to welcoming everyone again to celebrate and share a passion for top food and entertainment.”

Narberth Food Festival is a not-for-profit event and run entirely by volunteers with the support of local businesses and organisations.

The festival site at the top of the high street also offers the chance to explore the bustling town centre with its award-winning array of independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

Two park and ride sites ensure easy access on the day.

For more information, see the festival website narberthfoodfestival.com.

