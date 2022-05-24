IT was an intriguing wait to find out who would be the next mayor of Haverfordwest after the town council were split about who should lead them for the next five years.

In the annual meeting, held on May 19, the council voted six in favour of one candidate and six in favour of another.

Former mayor Alan Buckfield was put forward to run for the post again by Cllr Richard Blacklaw-Jones, seconded by Cllr Gareth Roberts.

Then, in a twist to proceedings, Cllr Johnathon Twigg was also put forward to be the town’s next mayor by newly elected councillors Martin and Helen Lewis.

The vote ended six in favour of Cllr Buckfield and six in favour of Cllr Twigg with the council undecided as to who should take them forward.

To resolve the matter Cllr Buckfield turned to standing orders which stated that in the event of a tie the casting vote shall be made by the previous mayor, being… Cllr Buckfield, who elected to keep himself in the position.

In justifying his decision Cllr Buckfield reiterated he chose ‘experience’ over ‘youth’ to guide the council, which has five new members to the team after the May election.

Mayor Buckfield will continue as mayor and Admiral of the Port of Haverfordwest for the next five years, electing his wife as mayoress.

New deputy mayor Cllr Jill Owens

At the same meeting both the deputy mayor and sheriff of the town were elected.

Cllr Jill Owens, of the Priory Ward, was voted deputy mayor while newly elected councillor for the Portfield Ward, Cllr Helen Lewis was voted the town’s sheriff.

New sheriff Cllr Helen Lewis

Cllr Owens replaces Chris Evans as deputy mayor after Mr Evans stepped down from the council while Cllr Helen Lewis replaces Cllr Blacklaw-Jones as sheriff.

Mayor Buckfield appointed Father Neil Hook, reverend of St Marys and St Martin of Tours churches, as the mayor’s chaplain.

Michaela Squelch was appointed personal bodyguard to the sheriff, sergeant of the Mace.

Patricia Hall was appointed Seargent at Arms.

The next full meeting of the council is June 22.

Look out for the town council’s Jubilee street party set for June 3.