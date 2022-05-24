EXTRAORDINARY photos of Llys y Fran dam have been uncovered on the month the engineering marvel celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Peter Kinsey, 79, worked on Llys y Fran as a banksman and during his time on the site took some incredible photos while the dam was being constructed between 1968 and 1971.

Peter Kinsey, of Merlin's Bridge, was a banksman during the construction of Llys y Fran

Mr Kinsey, who eventually settled in Merlin’s Bridge, worked on the dam from 1968 to 1970.

Originally from Rhayader, mid-Wales, Mr Kinsey mentioned the job was not particularly dangerous, but did recall one fatality where a young worker accidentally fell 30 feet to his death.

Building the dam,1970

Work on the dam started in February 1968 and the first concrete was poured in the following September.

During the construction period it was necessary to divert the Syfynwy River.

Llys y Fran in 1969

By June 1970 the stilling basin, control house sub-structure, and pipework in the supply tunnel had been completed and the river was finally diverted through the pipework and stilling basin.

Llys y Fran works in 1969

The final concrete was placed on May 19, 1971 completing a total of over 500,000 tons since placing commenced in September 1968.

Llys-y-Frân in 1970

By May, the depth of water had risen to 40 feet but it was only on December 5, 1971, exactly nine months after impounding had commenced, that the reservoir overflowed for the first time.

Peter on his radio (left) guiding the concrete crane

Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, officially opened the reservoir on Tuesday, May 9, 1972.

After hearing of the anniversary, Peter decided to dig out the pictures for a trip down memory lane.

Peter on the left with his radio

When the dam was complete Peter went to work at Esso before moving on to the Kraft Cheese factory in Haverfordwest, where he continued until retirement.

Peter continues to keep active and power walks three miles a day and helps out at his grandchildren’s school.

Llys y Fran dam