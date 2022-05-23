A local teenager and her Greenacres rescue dog have won gold at an international dog agility competition competing from handlers from all over the world.

Teenager Harriet Hunt was competing alongside rescue dog Grace at the World Agility Open Championships in Ermelo, the Netherlands last week.

Harriet was the youngest member of Team Wales and the only Welsh competitor in the junior competition.

The pair won the overall Juniors gold medal in the 500 section which was announced last night, Sunday, May 22.

“We all literally couldn’t be prouder of her,” said a spokesperson for Team Wales.

“This is her first international event, and she’s taken it all in her stride, even when asked to do a team run on day one.

“Harriet and Grace also qualified for the Gamblers Games Final last night [Saturday] and the Biathlon Final today [Sunday].

“What an amazing young lady! She’s been an absolute pleasure to manage and is most definitely a future star in the making.

“We are so proud of you Harriet and Grace.”

Harriet and Grace led team Wales out into the arena of the National Hippic Centre, Holland, at the opening ceremony of the championships. Harriet proudly flew the Welsh flag while Grace was dressed in a fabulous doggy dragon flag outfit.

This is not the pair’s only success this year. In March the pair wowed the judges at Crufts where they took the top prize in the in the YKC under 18s intermediate jumping class and came second in the Overall and Reserve competition out of around 60 dogs.

Harriet who owns and runs The Valley dog agility school in Trecwn, said on selection to Team Wales.

"I am very excited," said Harriet. "To be the youngest person that they chose was great.”

For Grace, a rescued collie cross who came from Greenacres Animal Rescue, competing for Wales is a particularly special achievement.

"I am very proud of her," said Harriet. "She has come on loads since I got her as a six-month-old pup.

"I could see the potential in her; she has the right sort of build and has the right attitude."

Mikey Lawlor, Greenacres manager has been delighted with Grace's continuing success.

"It's brilliant," he said. "It gives rescue dogs that positive story. Lots of people will say that dogs are in a rescue because they have done something but that's not necessarily true. Lots of dogs come to us because their circumstances change.”