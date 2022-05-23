Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for questioning in relation to assault, making threats to kill and stalking.
Shane Thomas, aged 24, of Wallis Crescent, Fishguard, is alleged to have been involved in a domestic violence incident on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Anyone with information that could help officers find Thomas is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Anyone with information should quote reference: DPP/3157/12/04/2022/02/C.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
