THE new mayor and deputy mayor of Pembroke have been elected.

Cllr Dennis Evans takes up the post as the 643rd mayor of the town, with Cllr Aden A. Brinn as deputy.

Cllr Evans said of his election: “Being nominated and voted in as the 643rd mayor of Pembroke was indeed an honour, but it brings with it a certain degree of responsibility. Coupled with that responsibility are the need for qualities of honesty and integrity to ensure that the residents of this historic town are at the forefront of any decisions made in the council chamber.

“Myself and my fellow councillors are in a unique position because the residents of Pembroke have granted us the authority to act on their behalf. Decisions made need to be transparent and taken with due diligence.

“As mayor, I would like council to continue to work with the relevant authorities to help and reduce anti-social behaviour within the town. I also have concerns with speeding on the approach road leading into the town. Two flashing speed reduction signs have been installed on Upper Lamphey Road and Holyland Road and if funding becomes available, I would like that to be extended on other roads within the town.

“Following covid, things are just getting back to some sort of normality and because we have more freedom of movement, I would like to invite groups within the town to visit the town hall. We have beautiful murals, a museum, and the council chamber itself, all worth a visit. Seeing where decisions are made may bring about a better understanding of how local policy issues are addressed.

“I will make a promise in that I will do everything in my power to represent this historic town of Pembroke to the best of my ability.”

Cllr Brinn said: “I am delighted to serve the town of Pembroke once again in the office of deputy mayor. I feel very honoured, privileged, and humbled taking on this role and I look forward with pride to the ensuing year.”

The role of deputy mayor will be to support Cllr Evans in promoting and enhancing the town and traditional values, working collectively as a team “addressing the issues which face our townspeople and community in this ancient and historic town of ours here in Pembroke, a town steeped in history and a heritage we can all be proud of.”

Speaking on the pandemic, Cllr Brinn said: “I have been immensely proud of the residents of this town who faced these challenges with their strength and fortitude. Now we have a new normality and can enjoy once again meeting our families, friends and freedom of movements and travel.”