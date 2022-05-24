A new tractor and has been purchased, after a joint effort from organisations across Haverfordwest allowed for Welsh government funding.

Previously, the tractor used at the upper and lower racecourse sites at Haverfordwest had been in use since it was supplied by JE Lawrence and Son back in 1992.

Pembrokeshire County Council, Haverfordwest Town Council, Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership, Portfield Recreation Group, Bridge Meadow Trust and the Haverfordwest Racecourse Public Park Trust were all involved in the funding process.

Welsh government’s funding in nature grants is used for the specific purpose of creating and enhancing nature around areas where people either live, work or access public services.

The organisations achieved the grant, pushing the need to restore the wildflower in Pembrokeshire.

Since the 1930s, 97 per cent of wildflower areas in the UK have gone.

The new tractor and mower on the left, next to the old one from 1992 on the right

The need for the updated tractor and mower is that the new way of cutting the grass at the racecourse will see grass cuttings picked up, rather than left on the racecourse ground.

This restricts nutrients from entering the grass, giving the wildflower less competition against more aggressive grasses.

Mayor of Haverfordwest, Cllr Alan Buckfield, said: “It’s a lovely example of three or four different organisations coming together and working for the benefit of the town and there’s going to be a lot of areas of the town which benefit.”

A spokesperson from Haverfordwest Racecourse added: “The racecourse continues to develop after 50 years of running. We are now in a position to further the racecourse’s development.

“We will all work together for the benefit of the racecourse and the benefit of the town, and I trust that this and other work we are doing will result in this area being one for people to use for the next 50 years.”

The tractor and mower with representatives of Haverfordwest Town Council, Pembrokeshire County Council, Haverfordwest Racecourse and Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership

A spokesperson from the Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership said: “We are delighted that over the last year, we have been able to get nature grant funding towards the funding of this tractor and mower.

“We hope to get better wildflower areas as a result of this.

“The area at the upper and lower racecourse, and the recently created meadow at Priory Cross, will make an important contribution to the restoration of wildflower in Pembrokeshire.”