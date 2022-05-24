A new study has shown how much people in Pembrokeshire are getting in return for their council tax, with the county ranking as one of the top areas in Wales.
The study, conducted by Money.co.uk, looked at the areas of Wales where people get the most in return for their council tax, with Pembrokeshire ranked as eighth.
The study looked at road maintenance, education, crime, household waste recycling and fire service, giving all regions an overall score.
Pembrokeshire scored 3.46/10 for what residents get back for their council tax. The county’s total score was:
- Road maintenance – 2.86/10
- Household waste cycling – 10/10
- Crime – 3.16/10
- Fire service – 5.24/10
- Education – 4.76/10
- Overall score – 3.46/10
All areas which finished above Pembrokeshire scored 10/10 on fire service, while the study discovered that in the county, the fire service responds approximately one minute slower than in south Wales.
Bridgend came out top of the list, scoring 4.17/10, ahead of Vale of Glamorgan (3.81/10) in second and Cardiff (3.71/10) in third.
Compared to the rest of west Wales, Pembrokeshire came out on top, as Carmarthenshire scored 2.41/10 and Ceredigion 2.45/10, making them the sixth and seventh worst regions in Wales.
