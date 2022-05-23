An exhibition by long-established Pembrokeshire painter and printmaker Susan Sands opens at Narberth’s Oriel Q Gallery on Friday June 3.

The retrospective show displays Susan's lively approach to the Welsh landscape, life studies and images from her Indian travels, expressed in paint and sometimes in print, that offer a snapshot of her life's artistic journey.

There are opportunities to meet the artist and chat about painting, printmaking and India when Susan will be in the Gallery on Saturday June 11, Thursday June 16 and Saturday June 25 between 10am and 1pm.

Susan will also be happy to show visitors her diaries and sketchbooks plus her collection of catalogues which introduces work by contemporary Indian artists.

Still Life by Susan Sands

Contact Susan on 01646 651381 if you would prefer to meet up in the exhibition at any other time.

The exhibition is open in Oriel Q Gallery, 11 Market Street, Narberth SA67 7AX on Wednesdays to Saturdays, from Saturday June 4th to Saturday july 2nd

Here, fellow artist Elizabeth Haines writes about Of Cabbages and Kings – Susan Sands – A Life in Paint, Print and Pencil.

"This exhibition at Oriel Q Narberth, by one of Pembrokeshire’s leading and most well-respected artists, is an occasion not to be missed. Inventive, gutsy and sometimes humorous, her wide range of work is a feast for the eye and the soul.

"Born in India, but moving to London after the war, her work reflects a deep love of the people and culture of her birthplace, and she and her husband have returned regularly to Chennai where they support a local school.

"She studied Fine Art at Reading University, and also helped to found the Greenwich Printmakers in 1979.

"Printmaking remains a vital part of her work, and those lucky enough to have attended one of her workshops will recall her infectious enthusiasm and sound knowledge of techniques.

"Her paintings cover a wide range of subjects: India, her gloriously decorative still lifes, the landscape of Wales’ border country, and the rural life of Pembrokeshire, often from an unexpected viewpoint.

"Life drawing has also formed a significant aspect of her work.

"She has exhibited extensively, including five shows at the Barbican Library in London, but this show at Oriel Q is a unique opportunity to see the considerable range of her work: a lifetime of ongoing commitment to her artistic practice giving us many works which both move and delight."

Of Cabbages and Kings – Susan Sands – A Life in Paint, Print and Pencil can be seen at Oriel Q Gallery, 11 Market Street, Narberth SA67 7AX from June 3 to July 2, between 10am and 4pm.

www.orielqnarberth.com

Phone 01834 218394

