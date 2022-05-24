This year’s St David’s Cathedral Festival will be dedicated to the NHS to show gratitude for the work of NHS staff during and after the pandemic.

The festival, which runs from May 27 until June 5 in the city of St Davids.

It features special celebrations for the Queen’s Jubilee weekend and a host of music to suit al ages and tastes including workshops and family friendly events.

On Friday, June 3, Hospital Notes, the NHS Wales choir will sing at the Picnic in the Palace, the outdoor prom in the Bishops Palace celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of the cathedral’s Royal Patron, Her Majesty the Queen.

“We will celebrate the deep love and respect we all share for the NHS,” said the festival’s artistic director, Simon Pearce.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to honour the frontline workers who have brought us through covid and to join the chorus of joy at being back together again in public.”

The minister for health, Eluned Morgan MS, will introduce the concert. She will also be taking part in an event at 12 noon in Ty’r Pererin reflecting on the pandemic and discussing the role of music and the arts in recovery for individuals and for the community with Kathryn Lambert of Arts in Health.

“The 2022 festival is dedicated with gratitude and love to the staff of the NHS,” added Simon.

The concert starts at 1pm with Hospital Notes singing with the spectacular Goodwick Brass Band.

Both events are free but ticketed and everyone is welcome. For full details visit stdavidscathedralfestival.org.uk