A property is to be bought by Pembrokeshire County Council so it can turn it in to a children’s home.

Under the ‘regional trauma informed safe accommodation for children project’ it has been agreed that a property in St Ishmaels will be bought to “provide safe accommodation for children with complex, high-end, emotional and behavioural needs.”

A published delegated decision report states that the acquisition is to be completed this month in order to comply with Welsh Government grant funding arrangements, and without it the council would have to provide 100 per cent funding.

Financial information is not included in the public reports but the property, West Lodge, Butter Hill, is listed for £600,000 on Rightmove.

The house will be a four-bed, medium term, children’s home to provide regional provision, with similar accommodation to be provided in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, in line with looked after children reduction strategies to keep children in their local areas and reduced costly external provision.

“The property is considered suitable due to its size, location, environment, and nature in terms of not being in a settlement. The property also includes provision for overnight accommodation for staff.

The property has been surveyed to assess the adaptions required for use as a children’s home in order that architects can prepare remodelling plans.

A planning application for change of use will be submitted once the property is in council ownership,” a decision report states.

It adds that all staff will be trauma informed practitioners, an integrated team will provide support to the residential provision and work with families and foster carers, with aim to “ultimately return children to live with families or foster carers with a package of appropriate training and support within their own communities.”

The decision, signed off by council leader Cllr David Simpson in consultation with director of community services Dr Steven Jones, was published today (May 23).