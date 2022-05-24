A Pembrokeshire driver has admitted driving her Ford Focus at a speed of 101 mph on the M4.
The case of Kimberly Jessica Roberts, 43, of Sageston was heard at Bath Magistrates Court on Monday, May 16.
The court heard that Roberts was caught speeding on the eastbound lane of the M4 between junctions 20 and 19 in south Gloucestershire.
She was caught by an automatic camera on October 14 last year.
The speed limit on that stretch of motorway is 70 mph.
Roberts did not appear in person in court but submitted a guilty plea via the Single Justice Procedure.
Magistrates adjourned the case to August 4. They issued a summons for Roberts to attend a full court hearing at Bath Magistrates Court where disqualification will be discussed.
