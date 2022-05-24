A TRIAL is to go ahead at Swansea Crown Court after an 18-year-old motorist denied five charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
On September 25, 2021, Elijah Rowland, of Prendergast, Haverfordwest, was involved in a crash on the A40 at Trecwn, three weeks after passing his driving test.
Rowland was driving a Chrysler Ypsilon whereby a highspeed head-on collision ensued.
Present at Swansea Crown Court today, May 24, Rowland denied all charges against him.
Five charges were read out, all the same; causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
When Rowland appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates on April 26, prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan explained that a vehicle was travelling on the evening of September 24, 2021, when they saw a Chrysler approaching them on the wrong side of the road.
As a result of the collision, five people sustained serious injuries including a base skull fracture, a fractured pelvis, two collapsed lungs, broken ribs, spinal injuries and internal bleeding.
The victims were named as Jonathan Lewis, Gareth Williams, Dorian Williams, Rhys McLoughlin and a 17-year-old girl who cannot be named for legal reasons.
At crown court today, Rowland’s defence mentioned there was so much fog that night that the defendant could not see beyond his car bonnet.
Rowland’s trial is to commence on October 24 and is estimated to last two days.
Rowland was released on bail.
