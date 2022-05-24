A TRIAL is to go ahead at Swansea Crown Court after an 18-year-old motorist denied five charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

On September 25, 2021, Elijah Rowland, of Prendergast, Haverfordwest, was involved in a crash on the A40 at Trecwn, three weeks after passing his driving test.

Rowland was driving a Chrysler Ypsilon whereby a highspeed head-on collision ensued.

Present at Swansea Crown Court today, May 24, Rowland denied all charges against him.

Five charges were read out, all the same; causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

When Rowland appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates on April 26, prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan explained that a vehicle was travelling on the evening of September 24, 2021, when they saw a Chrysler approaching them on the wrong side of the road.

As a result of the collision, five people sustained serious injuries including a base skull fracture, a fractured pelvis, two collapsed lungs, broken ribs, spinal injuries and internal bleeding.

The victims were named as Jonathan Lewis, Gareth Williams, Dorian Williams, Rhys McLoughlin and a 17-year-old girl who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Welsh Air Ambulance were called to the scene at the time of the collision and had to transport some of the casualties all the way to Aintree Hospital - a journey of up to an hour.

At the time, Welsh Air Ambulance said: “We can confirm our medics attended an incident, in a rapid response vehicle, on the A40 in the early hours of Saturday morning (September 25).

“Our medics arrived on scene at 00:58 and carried out critical care treatments. They then escorted three patients to Aintree University Hospital on board a search and rescue helicopter.

“The incident in question was particularly rare and complex with three patients requiring critical care treatment from our medics and transfer to a major trauma centre.

“Using the search and rescue aircraft allowed our consultant and critical care practitioner to stay with all three patients and continue delivering critical care.

“Due to weather constraints, the nearest accessible major trauma centre was Aintree University Hospital, a journey that took an hour.

“Our involvement concluded at 4.37am.”

At crown court today, Rowland’s defence mentioned there was so much fog that night that the defendant could not see beyond his car bonnet.

Rowland’s trial is to commence on October 24 and is estimated to last two days.

Rowland was released on bail.