Diesel and unleaded petrol prices have soared to new record highs in Pembrokeshire in recent days, despite the cut in fuel duty.

Some petrol prices have now exceeded the level at which Chancellor Rishi Sunak implemented a 5p per litre cut in fuel duty on March 23.

Filling up a typical 55-litre family diesel car is reported to be around £26 more expensive than a year ago.

According to the latest figures from PetrolPrices, several stations throughout the county have reached over 170p per litre for unleaded fuel and over 180p for diesel.

Selected prices from stations in Pembrokeshire include:

Esso Goodwick – 193p

Preseli Service Station – 178.9p (181.9p for diesel)

Pentlepoir Services – 175.9p

Tesco Haverfordwest – 168.9p (181.9p for diesel)

Asda Pembroke Dock – 164.9p (176.9p for diesel)

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “As we feared, it didn’t take long for the 5p reprieve to be swallowed up by global events which are driving pump prices back towards record levels.

“The chancellor can’t be blamed for the soaring cost of oil but he could and should go further in cutting the rate of duty.

“Whilst all the attention is on the price of a barrel of Brent crude, the Chancellor continues to quietly take in taxation only just less than 50 per cent of everything that drivers pay on the forecourt.

“There has been a lot of criticism of the windfall profits being made by companies like BP and Shell, but let’s not forget that record oil prices are also bringing in extra for the Treasury in the form of VAT which is levied not just on the product price of petrol and diesel, but also the duty element.”

VAT is charged at a rate of 20% of the combined product price and duty.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Diesel is the workhorse fuel that drives haulage. These record prices will be passed on to customers and will drive inflation for goods and services.

“Record pump prices not only hit families at the pump but also when they shop, get a delivery or call out a repair person.”