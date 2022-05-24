Since the launch of the Young Carers ID Card in Pembrokeshire earlier this year by Pembrokeshire County Council and Action for Children, the scheme has proved to be a great success.

Almost 200 ID cards have been issued so far to children and young people with a caring role across the county.

“The Young Carer ID card offers a discreet but effective way for young carers to identify themselves without having to publicly share details about their caring role,” said Gemma Baker from Pembrokeshire County Council’s social care team.

Funded by Welsh Government, the Young Carers ID card is part of a national scheme to ensure that carers get the recognition and support that they need.

The scheme was launched in Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire at the same time as it was rolled out in Pembrokeshire to make it easier for young carers who access services in more than one county.

Jonathan Griffiths, director of social services, said: “This is a really valuable initiative which will help young carers, and I’m pleased it’s been so popular already.”

Vikki Phillips from Action for Children said they were proud to be implementing an ID card that will help young carers in a variety of practical ways.

“This card will not only make the young carers lives a little easier by not having to explain their caring responsibilities, but it will also raise awareness of Young Carers within Pembrokeshire and is helping to identify hidden Young Carers,” she said.

The Young Carer ID card also holds additional benefits, including fantastic offers from local venues such as Scolton Manor.

The manor is offering a free annual car parking pass to Young Carer ID card holders, as well as a free hot drink from their café.

Young Carers who hold a valid ID card can also access a six-month free membership at their local leisure centre via the Passport to Leisure scheme.

“The card has already proved popular with the Young Carers that we support, with many keeping it with them every day and using it to access local benefits on offer,” said Vikki.