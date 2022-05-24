“I am not Banksy.”

That is the response of a former Pembroke Dock town councillor who has quit his role after allegations about him being the famous covert graffiti artist.

William Gannon, who was elected to the town’s Bufferland Ward at the recent May elections, sensationally quit the council yesterday, May 23, saying the bizarre allegation was undermining his ability to work as a councillor.

The Western Telegraph spoke to 58-year-old Mr Gannon, who has gone to the lengths of creating badges to try dispel the myth that he is the mysterious graffiti artist.

Mr Gannon said, however, that anyone could be Banksy...

“I am not Banksy,” said Mr Gannon over the phone.

“If I am a Banksy there are thousands of Banksys. Maybe we are all Banksy. I have a theory that Banksy is not one person but a movement.

"Nobody knows. Maybe Banksy does not exist.”

While the allegation sounds bizarre, there is truth in the fact, that being Mr Gannon was formerly a graffiti artist.

Mr Gannon confirmed that he has adorned walls from London to Glasgow with artwork in a 20 year graffitiing career.

He even admitted that he may have crossed paths with Banksy - but asserted that he is not the person whose famous graffiti work sells for millions across the globe.

“What I can say is that I was a part of the graffiti street art scene before it became popular,” said Mr Gannon.

“I may have crossed paths with Banksy in the past, but I would not have known because no one knows who he, she or they are.

“I was in the same places at the same time doing the same things, but there were thousands of us.”

The accusation has pestered Mr Gannon to the point he has designed a badge which says ‘I am NOT Banksy’.

The badges can be found on Mr Gannon’s website (williamgannonart.com) and come with a disclaimer – ‘if you are not Banksy please take an I am NOT Banksy badge and take it everywhere you go. If you are Banksy then please do not take a I am NOT Banksy badge and do not wear it everywhere you go’.

Mr Gannon explains his thinking behind the badge tactic stating: “If everyone who is not Banksy wears a I am NOT Banksy badge and Banksy is the only person who is not wearing a I am not Banksy badge (because they are Banksy) then everyone will know that Banksy is Banksy (because they are not wearing a I am not Banksy badge) and, more importantly, Banksy will have found out who they are for him/her/themselves.”

It looks for now like the mystery of who Banksy really is will continue...