Having non-regulation personalised number plates has cost a Pembrokeshire driver dear.

The case of Adrian Ian Keane, 50, was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Monday, May 23.

Keane, of Stranraer Road, Pennar, did not appear but was found guilty under the Single Justice Procedure.

Magistrates heard that Keane’s BMW was spotted driving over the Cleddau Bridge at 2.45pm on December 29 last year with number plates that did not conform to regulations.

The court heard that both the front and rear number plates were greyed out, which made reading the index from afar difficult.

The text on the number plates were also in a carbon format on not in black and did not conform to British Standard regulations.

This was contrary to section 59(1) of the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994.

Magistrates fined Keane £220. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

A collection order was made for the total sum of £344 which must be paid by June 20 this year.