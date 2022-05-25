A roofer has vowed ‘never to drink again’ after attempting to climb into a motorist’s car boot in Pembroke Dock after an evening of drinking lager and whisky.
“I was very drunk and very stupid and was only just starting to get back on my feet after the previous incident last year,” Kelvin Hudson told Haverfordwest magistrates via a video link from his van.
“I was feeling very down at the time after being told that my father only had around six months left to live and so my friend got me drunk.
"I didn’t know what I was doing and I didn’t know where I was going. I’m never going to have a drink again. I’m sorry.”
The incident took place in Pembroke Street, Pembroke Dock at around 9.15pm on May 4.
Crown Prosecutor Linda Baker said that a member of the public saw Hudson 45, attempting to open the boot of a motorist’s car and then attempt to get inside via the front passenger door.
He was asked to leave the vehicle and proceeded to walk to a nearby pub where he became abusive towards other customers.
After pleading guilty to the offence Hudson, who currently lives in Yatton, near Bristol, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
