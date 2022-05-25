A self-employed builder has been banned from driving for 14 months after driving his motorbike whilst over the legal drink-drive limit.
Matthew James, 26, of Stepaside was seen driving his Yamaha YBR 125 on the A477 between Stepaside and Kilgetty at around 9.10pm on November 10 when he crashed into a stationary vehicle.
Police were summoned and when they spoke to the defendant he replied, “I’m pissed up on a 125.”
He was taken to Haverfordwest police station where he gave a blood reading of 119mg. The legal limit is 80.
James pleaded guilty to the offence and was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.
“Any form of accident on a motorbike is a serious thing and as a result of this incident, my client was on crutches for six weeks,” he said
“This has been a huge wakeup call for him.”
For the offence James was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
