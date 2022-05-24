A WOMAN from Milford Haven got so drunk that police officers had to take her child from her, a court heard.

On May 18, Lauren Brock, of Observatory Avenue, Hakin, pleaded guilty to two charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court, one being neglect of a child.

The court heard how, on February 5, Brock, 30, got so drunk that police were called to her flat where she stays with her son.

Body-worn footage played in court showed officers entering the flat and explaining to Brock that they were taking her son to stay the night somewhere else for the evening until she sobered up.

The footage shows an exchange where the police say:

Police officer: (to child) “Do you have anywhere to stay? (To Brock) “you are very drunk.”

Brock: “I am not drunk.”

Police officer: (to child) “You do not have anyone else?”

Brock: (answers for child) “No.”

Police officer: “Basically we have two options, we can leave you here and take your son to your mums’, or we will arrest you for child neglect.

"We need the details so your son can stay there for the night and you can get your head right otherwise we will look at getting social services involved.”

Brock: “Why?”

Police officer: “You are absolutely hammered drunk. You cannot take care of your son in this state.”

(Speaking to child): “Mum is very drunk at the moment and she needs a little sleep. Grab an overnight bag. Have you been here on your own today?”

Brock: “No he has not!”

As the conversation continued police tried to reassure the child that his mother would not get arrested. He also attempted to calm her down.

Brock said: “If I want to have a couple of drinks I will. Do you have a kid? You are not going anywhere. He is my son.”

It’s at this point that Brock lashed out at the police punching one of the officers in the face.

Police restrained her at her front door, put her to the ground and handcuffed her.

It was stated by prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker that the officer in question sustained no injury.

Brock represented herself and informed the court she is now working.

Probation officer Julie Norman recommended a community order placed on Brock, however there were initial concerns over engagement - previous attempted correspondence between Brock and probation had failed due to Brock not charging her mobile phone.

Brock did confirm she was willing to engage with probation.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is now with his father in Devon and is reportedly doing well.

She was placed under a 12 month community order and made to do 200 hours unpaid work.

She will also pay the officer who was assaulted £50 compensation.

Brock will pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

The outstanding debt will be repaid in monthly instalments.