Volunteers from Valero Pembroke Refinery came together to help transform the courtyard at the premises of Pembrokeshire Cancer Support.
With a new paint job, some crafted bird boxes and new plants including Wisteria, Hydrangea and grasses with wall planter, the area was transformed into a place for reflection and inspiration.
A new bench was also installed by volunteers on the day, for people to use in the newly restored area.
“What a fantastic job has been undertaken by the Valero volunteers. We are overwhelmed with their kindness, generosity and support of our charity,” said the charity’s Lyn Neville.
“Thank you does not seem enough... but thank you all.”
Valero Volunteers are no strangers to garden makeovers, having renovated Tabernacle Gardens in Pembroke in 2021.
Furthermore, the volunteers worked with various on-site contractors to overhaul the outside space at the premises of the organisation’s charity of the year for 2021, Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity.
“Many hands make light work,” said Valero volunteer chair Rob John.
“And by coming together one Saturday morning, we were able to completely transform Pembrokeshire Cancer Support’s garden which was incredibly rewarding and ultimately, that’s one of the reasons we volunteer.”
