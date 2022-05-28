West Wales has been named as one of the top regions in the whole of the UK for camping, ahead of the predicted busy summer of 2022, according to a recent study.
The study, conducted by Pitchup, looked at the best regions in the UK where Brits holidaying closer to home would be able to camp outdoors for a trip away.
With great campsites across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, west Wales came third in the list, with a 9/10 score and an average nightly spend per person of £15.87.
The two areas which beat the three counties were Northern Ireland, which topped the list with a 10/10 score and £15.69 spend, ahead of the East Midlands in second which scored 9.5/10 with a £15.73 spend.
After west Wales, the top five was finished off by Yorkshire and the Humber (8.4/10 - £16.27) and Glasgow and Strathclyde (7.9/10 - £16.44)
Elsewhere in Wales, north and mid Wales finished 12th and 13th respectively, while south Wales came 16th in the study’s list.
The top eight in the study all bragged average spends per night of under £20.
