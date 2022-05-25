A man who allegedly punched his former partner repeatedly to her face resulting in a broken nose and a fractured eye socket has been remanded in custody by Haverfordwest magistrates.

Arran Canassa, 24, is accused of assaulting the 21-year-old woman on May 22.

Crown Prosecutor Linda Baker told magistrates that the couple have shared 'a violent and volatile’ relationship for 18 months and in March of this year, their relationship ended.

“He threatened to harm himself and as a result the victim remained friends with him,” she said.

“On May 22 she spent the day with him and they talked about getting back together again, but later that evening he started to get weird and asked her if she was with another man.”

After hearing the evidence magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the matter to Swansea Crown Court where it will be heard on June 21.

Prosecutor Ms Baker requested that Canassa, who lives in Mill Street, Carmarthen, be remanded in custody.

She informed magistrates that the defendant is currently waiting to be deported to Brazil. At this point Canassa, who was in custody, shouted at the magistrates and left the dock followed by his custody officers.

Following a short retirement, magistrates agreed to Ms Baker’s request and Canassa was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Swansea Crown Court on June 21.