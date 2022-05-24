A yacht seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act, after drug smugglers were caught trying to land £60m worth of cocaine at Fishguard, is to be sold at auction this week.

The yacht, named ‘Sy Atrevido’ will be sold unreserved to the highest bidder by Wilsons Auctions online between 11am on Thursday, May 26 and 11am on Friday, May 27.

Currently located in Milford Haven, Sy Atrevido is a 50ft yacht which was built in 1996, with an estimated value of £60k.

Another seized vessel available in the upcoming online auction is ‘Trip Trap’ - a 1977 Mirage 28 sailing boat allocated to auction on behalf of a law enforcement agency.

A Kashmir Sapphire and Marquise Diamond Cluster Ring, estimated to be worth £250,000, and a platinum 1.05ct fancy pink diamond solitaire ring, with an estimated price of £290,000 will also be auctioned.

Inside Sy Atrevido

Wilsons Auctions’ government contracts manager, Mark Woods said: “We are delighted to manage more seized vessels at auction this month for our vendors.

“Sy Atrevido is another high-profile UK case on behalf of the National Crimes Agency with reports that around £60m worth of cocaine was found on board the 50ft yacht.

“The great range of other luxury Lots should appeal to a wide variety of bidders – new buyers are always welcome to the auction process at Wilsons Auctions.

“The online element of the auction is extremely convenient for bidders around the world to register and get involved.

“We are proud to facilitate auctions on behalf of our government and law enforcement agency clients.

“We play an important role in realising a large quantity of assets on behalf of these clients and in recent years, these auctions have seen us responsible in returning in excess of £130 million back into the public purse.”

In 2019, Scott Kilgour and Gary Swift pleaded guilty to trying to smuggle £60million worth of cocaine into Fishguard harbour.

The largest cocaine haul in Britain, Kilgour and Swift attempted to smuggle 751kg of cocaine, with a purity rate of 83 per cent, into the north Pembrokeshire harbour.

Sy Atrevido has an estimated price of £55,000 to £60,000, while another of Swift’s yachts called ‘Nori’ was also seized with an estimated price of £150,000.