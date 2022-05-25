PEMBROKE Dock will be celebrating the Queen's Jubilee in big style.

The town council has released a list of events on the big day as the country looks to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth being on the throne.

The town will celebrate the occasion across the first weekend of June, with events set to be hosted from Thursday, June 2, right through to Sunday, June 5.

Pembroke Dock Jubilee celebration plans

Plans include the famous beacon at West Martello Tower being lit.

There will also be an afternoon tea dance and evening Jubilee dancing.

There’s also plans for a party at Memorial Park on Sunday.

See below the list of events taking place during the Jubilee Celebration weekend.

Pembroke Dock Jubilee celebrations

Beacon Lighting: Thursday 2nd June: The Beacon will be lit down at West Martello Tower, Fort Road at 9.45pm with a piper leading the celebrations starting at 9.35pm. A bugler will play at 9.40pm.

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea Dance: Friday, June 3, 2pm to 4pm at the Pater Hall – Tickets £5.00 each, purchased from the Town Council offices, Mon – Fri 9am – 1pm.

Queens Platinum Jubilee Dance: Saturday, June 4, 8pm to 12am at the Pater Hall with Blue Sapphire and supported by Billy G – Tickets £7.50 each, purchased from Town Council Offices, Mon – Fri 9am – 1pm. & Cardcraft, Gordon Street, Pembroke Dock.

Party in the Park: Sunday, June 5, in the Memorial Park 12pm to 4pm with rides and inflatables, food, stalls, and music. – Free Entry.