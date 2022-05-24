The winning Platinum Pudding was crowned last week with a Lemon Trifle beaten 5,000 deserts to be named the winner.

The trifle was made by Southport-born Jemma Melvin who said the dessert was inspired by her grandparents and Her Majesty.

READ MORE: Lemon trifle crowned Platinum Pudding for Jubilee celebrations- see the recipe

Set to become part of British royal food history, the lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle will follow in the footsteps of coronation chicken and Victoria sponge.

That means we'll all be wanting to hunt down the recipe and try it for ourselves.

Wow everyone for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by serving the winner of The Jubilee Pudding - this amazing lemon & amaretti trifle!



And here's how to make this delicious dessert for just £1.56 per person! https://t.co/7XoYMHWB83



So grab a spoon and dip in! 😋#WorldBakingDay pic.twitter.com/4FXNafUDmc — Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) May 17, 2022

But if you've taken a look at the recipe you might see that it's quite long and requires a lot of ingredients which can be very costly.

Especially with the cost of living seeing prices soar, you might think the cost of creating the award winner pud isn't worth the extra spend.

But now there's no need to worry as bargain supermarket Iceland has saved you a job and money.

As they've created rounded up all the ingredients and made a simplified recipe.

And the best part is it will only cost £12.50 making it just £1.56 per person for a group of eight.

You can find all the ingredients online via Iceland.

How to make Platinum Jubilee Pudding from Iceland:

Prep time – 1 hour, 10 minutes

Assembly time – 15 minutes

Serves 6-8 people

Ingredients:

Method:

Empty the jelly pots into a saucepan and add the juice of 1 lemon. Gently melt the jelly over medium heat until smooth and set aside to cool Slice the Jumbo Swiss roll into 2.5cm slices and place upright around the bottom edge of the trifle dish, so the swirl is visible. Use the remaining Swiss roll to fill in the middle and any gaps, ensuring that it is level with the slices that line the edge Once the jelly is cool, pour it over the Swiss roll and place in the fridge for an hour to set. Slice 5 of the almond fingers in half lengthways and place on top of the jelly. Pour the custard over the almond sponge ensuring a nice, even layer Scatter the drained mandarin segments around the edges of the trifle dish, set 10 aside for decoration and place the remaining evenly around the dish. Lightly wipe the cream to soft peaks and then fold in the lemon curd. Place in a piping bag and decorate or simply smooth over to create a nice even layer. Crumble over the remaining 2 almond biscuits, scatter the mandarin segments and chop four of the Kit Kat bars into triangular shards to finish the decoration.

You can find all the ingredients online via Iceland.