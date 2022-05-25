Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Pembrokeshire have successfully executed two successful drugs raids in the last week, with both raids taking place in the Milford Haven area.
The first of the drugs raids occurred on Sunday, May 22, in Birch Mead on the Mount Estate, which was conducted by the response team and neighbourhood policing team from Milford Haven Police Station.
During the raid, the firearms unit and dogs unit was also in attendance, assisting the officers.
The second of the drug warrants was secured earlier this week, with the raid occurring Elm Lane on the same estate.
During this warrant execution, the response team, neighbourhood policing team and prisoner processing team, with further assistance again from the joint firearms unit and the dogs unit.
A spokesperson from Milford Haven Police said: “We remain committed to safeguarding our communities from the dangers of drugs and the associated crimes resulting from drug activities.”
