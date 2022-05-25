A tortoise named Hercules could be on the run around the Pembroke or Pembroke Dock area, with his elderly owner concerned about his welfare.
Hercules was lost by his owner last summer from Waterloo in Pembroke Dock, when he disappeared from the garden, likely to go searching for a mate.
Several weeks after disappearing, it is possible that 26-year-old Hercules would have gone into hibernation.
Around this time of year, he is likely to be out of hibernation and may be out looking around south Pembrokeshire for dandelions.
While tortoises are renowned for being slow movers, a close friend of Hercules’ owner says he can “actually move quite fast and cover quite a distance.”
Anybody with any information about Hercules’ whereabouts is urged to call 07552845338.
