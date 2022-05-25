NEXT week the Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.
During her reign, she has visited Pembrokeshire many times and the people of Pembrokeshire have had a number of street parties to celebrate various jubilees.
We want to share readers’ stories of meeting or seeing the Queen and having jubilee street parties. If you have any pictures or stories, submit them here and we’ll feature them online and in print.
Here are some images of when we’ve previously highlighted the Queen’s visits to Pembrokeshire.
