A MAN has been sent to prison after he gave another person’s name and details after committing a driving offence.

Thirty-seven-year-old Samal Abubaker Mawlood, of Prospect Place, Pembroke Dock, used another person's details to get out of an offence committed on the A48 near Pensarn.

Mawlood told officers he was not driving at the time and instead blamed the incident on another man, from the Birmingham area, who he claimed had borrowed his vehicle on the day in question.

The car was spotted performing a dangerous overtake where it undertook a vehicle, weaving between it and a truck at high speed.

The person whose details were stolen confirmed he and not Mawlood had been driving when the offence took place.

It was only 10 months later, when the unsuspected victim was declined a new car insurance policy that he realised what had happened.

The man had also received further points on his driving licence for other things he was not responsible for.

It was later discovered that someone had been supplying his details to drivers around the country as part of a scam to help people avoid prosecution after they’d committed driving offences.

Telecommunication checks showed Mawlood’s phone had been in the relevant location in Carmarthen at the time of the offence.

GoSafe conducted the investigation.

Ultimately Mawlood’s attempt at getting out of the offence only landed him in more trouble.

A GoSafe spokesperson said: “If Mr Mawlood had provided his details correctly and admitted the offence when he first received the notice of intended prosecution he would have either received three points on his licence, alongside a fine.”

However, consequences were much more serious.

Appearing at Swansea Crown Court, Mawlood pleaded guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison and disqualified from driving for 10 months.