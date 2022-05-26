The latest yarning to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been spotted on top of a postbox in Milford Haven.

It was found adorning the postbox on Hamilton Terrace, by the top of The Rath.

The design on the yarning shows a crown beside a corgi with ‘ER’ crocheted onto the red, white and blue base.

This comes after the town centre of Haverfordwest was 'yarn-bombed' in the build up to the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth II taking the throne.

Western Telegraph: The yarning in fullThe yarning in full