The latest yarning to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been spotted on top of a postbox in Milford Haven.
It was found adorning the postbox on Hamilton Terrace, by the top of The Rath.
The design on the yarning shows a crown beside a corgi with ‘ER’ crocheted onto the red, white and blue base.
This comes after the town centre of Haverfordwest was 'yarn-bombed' in the build up to the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth II taking the throne.
