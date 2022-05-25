Ten beaches across Pembrokeshire have picked up the prestigious Blue Flag for 2022, which is recognised around the world as a symbol of quality.
Furthermore, another seven have achieved the Green Coast Awards.
Both the Blue Flag Award and the Green Coast Award are run in Wales by the environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy.
The result for 2022 has shown that across the globe, Wales has more Blue Flag beaches per mile than any other country on Earth, with Pembrokeshire playing a vital role in that.
The ten beaches within Pembrokeshire which have been named as Blue Flag beaches for 2022 are:
- Amroth
- Coppet Hall
- Saundersfoot
- Tenby Castle
- Tenby South
- Dale
- Newgale
- Whitesands
- Poppit
- Broad Haven
Furthermore, seven other county beaches also achieved Green Coast Awards.
The Green Coast Awards recognise the ‘hidden gems’ of the coastline which also have excellent quality of water but not the same level of infrastructure as traditional seaside resorts.
- READ MORE: Two Pembrokeshire beaches named in the UK's top five
- READ MORE: Pembrokeshire beach named the best place to nap outdoors
In Pembrokeshire, the Green Coast Awards went to:
- Abereiddy
- Freshwater East
- Manorbier
- Penally
- Caerfai
- Druidston
- West Angle Bay
Keep Wales Tidy’s chief executive Lesley Jones said: “We are lucky to have some of the world’s best beaches and marinas on our doorstep. The success is a testament to everyone who has worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches and keep our coast clean and safe.
“We hope that everyone visiting our stunning coastline will enjoy and cherish our beaches responsibly. Please make sure you make memories, not mess and take your litter home with you.”
Pembrokeshire County Council leisure services manager, Gary Nicholas, added: “We are delighted once again to receive these accolades from Keep Wales Tidy.
“The awards underline that Pembrokeshire has outstanding beaches and amenities with some of the best water quality throughout the United Kingdom.
“Pembrokeshire is rightly proud of its beaches and a lot of work goes in to keeping them clean, safe and welcoming all year round for local people and visitors alike.
“Please help us to keep our coastline clean by using the bins provided or taking your litter home with you.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here