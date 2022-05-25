Ten beaches across Pembrokeshire have picked up the prestigious Blue Flag for 2022, which is recognised around the world as a symbol of quality.

Furthermore, another seven have achieved the Green Coast Awards.

Both the Blue Flag Award and the Green Coast Award are run in Wales by the environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy.

The result for 2022 has shown that across the globe, Wales has more Blue Flag beaches per mile than any other country on Earth, with Pembrokeshire playing a vital role in that.

The ten beaches within Pembrokeshire which have been named as Blue Flag beaches for 2022 are:

Amroth

Coppet Hall

Saundersfoot

Tenby Castle

Tenby South

Dale

Newgale

Whitesands

Poppit

Broad Haven

Amroth beach

Furthermore, seven other county beaches also achieved Green Coast Awards.

The Green Coast Awards recognise the ‘hidden gems’ of the coastline which also have excellent quality of water but not the same level of infrastructure as traditional seaside resorts.

In Pembrokeshire, the Green Coast Awards went to:

Abereiddy

Freshwater East

Manorbier

Penally

Caerfai

Druidston

West Angle Bay

Keep Wales Tidy’s chief executive Lesley Jones said: “We are lucky to have some of the world’s best beaches and marinas on our doorstep. The success is a testament to everyone who has worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches and keep our coast clean and safe.

“We hope that everyone visiting our stunning coastline will enjoy and cherish our beaches responsibly. Please make sure you make memories, not mess and take your litter home with you.”

Whitesands

Pembrokeshire County Council leisure services manager, Gary Nicholas, added: “We are delighted once again to receive these accolades from Keep Wales Tidy.

“The awards underline that Pembrokeshire has outstanding beaches and amenities with some of the best water quality throughout the United Kingdom.

“Pembrokeshire is rightly proud of its beaches and a lot of work goes in to keeping them clean, safe and welcoming all year round for local people and visitors alike.

“Please help us to keep our coastline clean by using the bins provided or taking your litter home with you.”