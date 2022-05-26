THE RNLI has launched a summer beach safety campaign as lifeguard patrols begin to increase ahead of the charity’s busiest time of the year.

In 2021, more than 2.6million people enjoyed Welsh beaches patrolled by the charity’s lifeguards and the charity have issued a ‘float to live’ campaign for if people get into trouble in the water.

The RNLI have issued this ahead of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, half-term holidays and as the weather improves which will see more people head to the beaches and into the sea.

The charity is urging people who get in trouble to remember the following: lean back, using arms and legs to stay afloat, control breathing and then call for help or swim to safety if possible.

If there is a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the coastguard.

The RNLI are increasing their patrols to daily on most of their busy beaches from this weekend including Whitmore Bay, Rest Bay and in Aberavon, Tenby South Beach, Whitesands, Llangrannog, Aberporth and Borth. These daily patrols will be in place until Sunday, September 4.

There will also be increased lifeguard patrols from Saturday between 10am and 6pm at Pembrey in Carmarthenshire, Newgale Central in Pembrokeshire, Three Cliffs Bay in Swansea, Rhyl and Prestatyn beaches in Denbighshire, Aberystwyth South, Tresaith and Aberporth in Ceredigion.

12 lifeguard units across Wales will also be kitted out with new QR codes which visitors will be able to scan with their mobile phones for the latest safety advice. The user will be able to access specific advice for the beach they are on including a bilingual film offering advice to risks at the location.

In 2021, there were 1,692 incidents across the summer months in Wales that the RNLI had to respond to, and it is hoped that these safety messages will help people to avoid getting into situations that could lead to emergencies.

RNLI water safety lifeguard supervisor in Ceredigion, Tirion Dowsett, said: “This really is an innovative project and a fantastic example of how the RNLI is trialling new technology to help us reach key audiences with important interventions. Much of the work done by our lifeguards is preventative work primarily through conversations with beach visitors.

“We appreciate that some families can feel nervous to approach our lifeguards for advice, or perhaps the lifeguard may be carrying out patrols when they visit the unit.

"The new QR codes mean they have the necessary safety advice at their fingertips.

"We are confident this will help us to save even more lives and hope people will take advantage of this new means of receiving key information.”

The RNLI is also reminding people to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags this summer.

For further information on the water safety campaign visit: RNLI.org/FloatWales2022

A full list of RNLI lifeguarded beaches can be found here: rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches