THE girl guides, the skate park and a 60-year service to Pembrokeshire rail were all celebrated in the young laurel and award of merit this year.

It was an extra special occasion when the awards were handed out in person at Haverfordwest Town Council headquarters in the Old Wool Market.

The first award of merit went to 77-year-old Jimmy Summons who has marshalled the kiosk at Haverfordwest railway station for over 60 years.

Mayor Alan Buckfield said it was an achievement that needs to be commemorated after such a long period of service.

“Jimmy has been a very good ambassador to all the people who came here always giving them the advice they needed,” said the mayor.

Jimmy began his career in the days of steam trains whistling past to meet the ferry at Fishguard when he was just 16-years old in 1961.

Over the years he’s seen Richard Burton, Prince Charles and even Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the station.

Jimmy Summons (centre) has been working at Haverfordwest Railway Station for over 60 years

The second award of merit went to Alison Turner and Geraint Williams for their hard work in getting Haverfordwest skate park up and running.

The skatepark was designed by Maverick's Russ and was built with the help of a £437,000 cheque with donations from Valero, Narberth Skate Group, Bridge Meadow Trustees, Dragon LNG, Western Power Distribution and County Sports.

Mayor Buckfield said the work of both Alison and Geraint was essential to the skatepark opening.

“In fact the skate park had to be moved because a water pipeline goes under there,” said the mayor. “They dealt with all of that and got the world-class facility up and running.

“They were right at the start of the skateboard campaign and they have full-time jobs but still give up hours of their time to help the young people of Haverfordwest.”

Geraint (left) and Alison were essential in getting the skatepark up and running

The young laurels awards were also presented with Haverfordwest Youth Forum awarded for their hard work in giving the town a permanent Youth Club.

It was February 24 that Haverfordwest Town Council voted in favour of a package with Pembrokeshire County Council to establish the new youth centre at Picton House.

The building was described as the ideal place to allow for activities such as cooking and various other clubs.

Picton House was rented off the town council by PCC for a period of 10 years at a rate of £23,000 per annum.

The youth forum helped set up Haverfordwest's up and coming youth centre

The mayor said if it hadn’t been for the youth forum something very close to his heart might not have come to fruition.

“There was a lot to overcome but a deal was eventually brokered with the county council and we now have a home for it,” said the mayor.

“This is recognition for all the work done for the young people in town to give them a place of safety and enjoyment.”

The girl guides were kept going through lockdown

The last award went to the Haverfordwest Ranger Unit with the children involved in the scheme showing perseverance and determination to keep it going during lockdown.

“Loads of groups fell by the wayside during covid, but one very important group is still going, said the mayor.

“They are a super organisation in the town and should get a special mention for keeping it going during lockdown and give these young people a base to come back to.”

Awards 2022