SPRING means there are many new arrivals in the animal kingdom and we tend to see more activity fro various animals.

The Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been capturing both the new arrivals and established wildife across Pembrokeshire, including a wide variety of birds.

Here are just a few of our favourite bird pictures by our members.

If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured search Western Teloegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Guillemots. Picture: Chris GaleGuillemots. Picture: Chris Gale

Western Telegraph: Puffin. Picture: Sarah DavisPuffin. Picture: Sarah Davis

Western Telegraph: Buzzard. Picture: Liam WoolleyBuzzard. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Razorbill. Picture: Alan MerrettRazorbill. Picture: Alan Merrett

Western Telegraph: Swans and cygnets. Picture: Lacey Kathleen MasonSwans and cygnets. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

Western Telegraph: Peregrine Falcon. Picture: Rob CoxPeregrine Falcon. Picture: Rob Cox

Western Telegraph: Cygnets. Picture: Alice KilnerCygnets. Picture: Alice Kilner

Western Telegraph: Chickens. Picture: Thomas MorrisChickens. Picture: Thomas Morris