SPRING means there are many new arrivals in the animal kingdom and we tend to see more activity fro various animals.
The Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been capturing both the new arrivals and established wildife across Pembrokeshire, including a wide variety of birds.
Here are just a few of our favourite bird pictures by our members.
If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured search Western Teloegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
MORE NEWS:
- Tyrannosaurus Rex footprints found on Pembrokeshire beach
- Find out which Pembrokeshire beaches given Blue Flag status for 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here