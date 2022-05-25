Pembrokeshire is to welcome back a double-decker bus service after an absence of more than 25 years.

The open-topped bus - which has already been spotted doing trial runs along its south county route - will be officially launched next week by First Cymru.

The brightly-painted bus will operate on a 'coaster' service between Tenby and Saundersfoot.

It will be the first time since the 1990s that a double-decker has been seen on a route in the county.

The bus, pictured her negotiating a bend in Saundersfoot, has been out trialling its new route

The bus is a converted Euro 2 Volvo B7TL, which has been given a new lease of life ahead of the launch of the new service on Thursday June 2, just in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee holiday.

Jane Reakes-Davies, managing director of First Cymru, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing a double decker back to Pembrokeshire for the first time in years.

“Whether you’re part of the local community, a day tripper or a holiday maker, our open topper bus is the perfect way to explore the beautiful south west Wales coast and enjoy everything the Tenby to Saundersfoot coastal route has to offer.”

The double decker bus, which has been in service across the UK including in Bristol for the last 20 years, has been completely overhauled for its new role in Pembrokeshire.

“Even if you know the area well, the experience of seeing it from an open topper is one not to miss out on,” added Jane.

She added: “We’re also introducing a ‘hop on, hop off’ service so you can take your time, see the sights and turn your day into a proper adventure!”

Tickets for the Tenby to Saundersfoot bus cost adult: £6, under 16: £4 and group of five (any age): £18.

It willl operate hourly during daytime from Tenby (South Parade) before heading to Saundersfoot Harbour via Tenby Esplanade and New Hedges. This service operates on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday.

First Cymru is also launching a similar service in Aberavon as well as re-re-introducing its Mumbles and Porthcawl open-top bus services.

For more information go to www.firstbus.co.uk/south-west-wales