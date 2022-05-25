Hywel Dda University Health Board has announced that mass vaccination centres across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will be closed during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

The centres across the three counties will be closed between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5 for the jubilee.

Aberystwyth’s mass vaccination centre at Thomas Parry Library will also be closed on Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7.

All other mass vaccination centres will reopen on Monday, June 7 for appointments and drop-ins, other Tenby mass vaccination centre which is only open Fridays to Sundays.

Bethan Lewis, interim assistant director of public health for Hywel Dda UHB, said: “This is the longest period our vaccination centres have closed during the programme, and we hope our staff and volunteers will have the opportunity to enjoy the bank holiday.

“A small number of staff will continue to work to support the ongoing vaccination of housebound patients.”